21.08.2024 13:45:00
2 Recent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock-Split Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Semiconductor stocks have been a winning theme in the artificial intelligence (AI) stock rally. High-flying chip companies Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) performed so well that management split their stocks to make it easier for investors and company employees to buy or sell shares.Remember that stock splits lower the share price but offset that by increasing the number of shares. In other words, stock splits don't fundamentally change a stock's valuation. However, a sell-off, like what investors saw recently in the Nasdaq, can.Even though the market has bounced back, these two (AI) winners remain below their highs. If the Nasdaq continues to sell off, both stocks would be excellent buys for long-term investors. Here is why.
