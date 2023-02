2 Recession-Proof Growth Stocks I'm Loving Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A recession, simply explained, is when the economy gets smaller. And because there's less economic activity, recessions can be hard time periods for businesses. To know how well a company can perform during a recession, I like to look at past recessions for clues -- specifically the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009.Two companies that had strong results during the Great Recession are rural lifestyle company Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) and vehicle-auction platform Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT). As the chart below shows, Tractor Supply's revenue didn't dip at all in 2009. And Copart's was down a measly 7% -- quite resilient.CPRT Revenue (TTM) data by YChartsContinue reading