2 Recession-Proof Stocks Investors Should Have On Their Radar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the news buzzing about whether the economy is truly in a recession or not, it's a good time for investors to take a look at their portfolios and determine whether the companies they own are recession-proof. While the recession label perhaps gets thrown around too often, I believe these two stocks can live up to recession-proof expectations.CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) are both software companies that operate on the subscription model, making them resilient to yearly trends. Furthermore, the software these two provide is vital for day-to-day business operations, so they are unlikely to get axed during budget cuts. Let's dive in to understand why these two tech stocks are great investments.Regardless of the economy's health, cybercriminals aren't going to back down. In fact, the current environment may encourage them if they can identify a target that recently reduced its IT staff. These threats make cybersecurity software like CrowdStrike a necessary expense. Additionally, the value proposition CrowdStrike provides its customers is unparalleled.Continue reading