2 Red Flags for Bluebird Bio Stock

The past couple of years have been eventful for Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). In 2022, the gene-editing specialist earned approval for two therapies in the U.S.: Zynteglo, which treats the beta thalassemia (TDT) genetic blood condition, and Skysona, a treatment for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), an inherited disorder that attacks nerve sheaths in the brain. And last year, Bluebird Bio got the green light for yet another gene-editing treatment, Lyfgenia, which targets sickle cell disease (SCD). The approval of Lyfgenia was particularly noteworthy because it boasts a target market that is exponentially larger than that of Zynteglo and Skysona combined. Despite this important development, there are severe issues with Bluebird Bio, specifically as it relates to its newest medicine, Lyfgenia. Let's consider two reasons it might not end up being the lifeline Bluebird hopes it will be.There aren't many treatment options for SCD, so the approval for Lyfgenia should be welcome. It is a gene-editing therapy that rids patients of the disease after just one treatment course. However, Lyfgenia did not have an easy path to approval. It encountered several safety problems in clinical trials and was even put on clinical hold as a result of suspected adverse reactions.

