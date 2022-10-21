|
21.10.2022 15:00:00
2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years
Reddit stocks get a bad rap. Sure, the social media platform where retail investors sometimes swap stock tips has helped spur the curious multiple rises and falls of GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and Bed, Bath and Beyond.But if you look at the list of most-discussed stocks over the past 24 hours, the names are quite conventional. Sure, there are plenty of dubious names on the list, but you'll also find a few stocks that are great long-term investments, or as Reddit users and cryptotraders like to say, "HODLS."Two of the more surprisingly solid choices on that list are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue reading
