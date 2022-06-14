Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
14.06.2022 15:33:00
2 REITs That Are Outperforming the NASDAQ
As we now encounter that rare beast -- the bear market -- it's a good time to consider some alternatives to simply stashing your cash in a savings account. While it can be tempting to hibernate things out, this one could be around for a while, and a good place to look for good stocks to buy remains the NASDAQ.While that exchange is ground zero for some of the most beaten-down go-go growth and tech stocks around, it's also home to some real estate investment trusts (REITs), property-owning companies whose stocks provide income that can help ease the pain while waiting for the market to regain some solid ground.There are 35 REITs trading on the NASDAQ out of about 3,600 total stocks on that exchange. Several are easily outperforming that big, tech-heavy group but are too small for us to comfortably cover. However, there are a couple of REITs, each with market caps of just more than $3 billion, that are doing quite well right now, considering the circumstances, and merit some buyer consideration.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
