2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends
Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). For many, they're the main reason. That steady flow of quarterly (and in some cases, monthly) cash can help bolster retirement income or, for investors of any age, add a bit more profit to the portfolio than money that's sitting in cash, bonds, or certificates of deposit.Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now. Companies pay dividends from their income, and a steady, growing dividend points to a steady, growing operation.That said, here are a pair of real estate investments with ultra-safe dividends that are yielding more than the 1.20% offered by the S&P 500.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
