16.11.2023 20:27:00
2 Reliable AI Stocks
In the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, dependable growth companies are like rare gems. Some recommendations in 2023 have already showcased this, yielding impressive results.Fool.com contributors highlighted many promising AI picks in January, going far beyond the surface of the technology storm that started when OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT service. For example, business process automator C3.ai has gained 177% since Anthony DiPizio recommended it on Jan. 3. Chris Neiger suggested Amazon one week later and has been rewarded with a 59% price increase -- so far. My own vote for the AI-flavored collaboration tools of Atlassian on Jan. 4 has also scored a 50% return. All of these winners have outpaced the S&P 500 market index over the same periods.The key takeaway? Quality companies often excel both in the short term and the long run. In this spirit, let's check out two top-notch AI contenders: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and IBM (NYSE: IBM). These companies aren't just riding the AI wave; they're defining it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
