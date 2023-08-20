|
20.08.2023 14:48:00
2 Remarkable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks I'd Buy With $5,000 Right Now
Wall Street is fired up about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that uses simple prompts to automate the creation of media content like images and videos. Goldman Sachs says generative AI could add almost $7 trillion to the global economy over the next decade by boosting labor productivity, and countless analysts have revised price targets higher across the stock market to account for expected workflow efficiencies.Fortunately, the market is still very early in its adoption of generative AI, so opportunities abound for patient investors. If I were to invest $5,000 in AI stocks right now, I would split my money 70/30 between Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), respectively.Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
