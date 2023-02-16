|
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in a Nasdaq Bear Market
The Nasdaq Composite dropped into a bear market last year as investors reacted to economic uncertainty. But many wealthy hedge fund managers treated the decline as a buying opportunity, and some of those billionaires scooped up shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET).For instance, Israel Englander of Millennium Management more than tripled his investment in Fiverr and Arista over the past year. Similarly, David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisers tripled his position in Fiverr, and Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies doubled his position in Arista.Are these two remarkable growth stocks still worth buying today?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
