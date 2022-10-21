|
21.10.2022 11:50:00
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever
Macroeconomic uncertainty continues to weigh on the stock market this year. The growth-focused Nasdaq Composite is down 32% from its high, and many individual growth stocks got hit even harder. For instance, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) saw share prices plunge roughly 54% and 75%, respectively, this year and both stocks currently sit near 52-week lows.Nothing material has changed about the business operations of Datadog or Fiverr, and the future still looks bright for both businesses. Some investors have simply lost their taste for richly valued equities and other potentially volatile assets. But for patient investors, now is a great time to pick up a few shares of these two remarkable growth stocks.Here's why.Continue reading
