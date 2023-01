2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.Some individual stocks fared even worse than the broader market in 2022. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), for instance, saw its stock price fall almost 39% for the year while HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock was down 56% in 2022. On a positive note, many Wall Street analysts have a bullish outlook on Alphabet and HubSpot as we enter 2023. Is it time to buy these growth stocks?According to CNN, 75% of analysts covering Alphabet currently have a buy rating on the stock, and the median 12-month price target implies 40% upside. That may surprise investors because Alphabet recently delivered a disappointing third-quarter report; revenue growth slowed to 6% and earnings fell 24%. But Wall Street's bullish outlook can be attributed to two things: Alphabet dominates the digital ad market, and it is gaining share in cloud computing.Continue reading