2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Surge 60% to 127% According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Seasoned investors know that the best way to generate long-term wealth is to invest in the best companies around and hold them for years, if not decades. While the formula is simple, it isn't always easy -- and 2022 has been a great example of why. Over the past year, the Nasdaq Composite has been mauled by the bear market, down 30% from its high reached late last year. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.That said, there's an upside to all this doom and gloom. During periods of economic uncertainty, remarkable growth stocks sell at discount prices, providing some of the most compelling opportunities of the decade. For investors with the financial resources and mental stamina to withstand stomach-churning volatility, these can be profitable times indeed.In fact, Wall Street is surprisingly optimistic about the prospects of a number of former high-flying stocks. Here are two examples, set to soar 60% to 127% over the coming 12 months, according to Wall Street.Continue reading