|
15.12.2022 11:38:00
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Surge 60% to 127% According to Wall Street
Seasoned investors know that the best way to generate long-term wealth is to invest in the best companies around and hold them for years, if not decades. While the formula is simple, it isn't always easy -- and 2022 has been a great example of why. Over the past year, the Nasdaq Composite has been mauled by the bear market, down 30% from its high reached late last year. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.That said, there's an upside to all this doom and gloom. During periods of economic uncertainty, remarkable growth stocks sell at discount prices, providing some of the most compelling opportunities of the decade. For investors with the financial resources and mental stamina to withstand stomach-churning volatility, these can be profitable times indeed.In fact, Wall Street is surprisingly optimistic about the prospects of a number of former high-flying stocks. Here are two examples, set to soar 60% to 127% over the coming 12 months, according to Wall Street.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.