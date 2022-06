2 Renewables Stocks That Will Have You Seeing Green

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world is pushing in a clean energy direction, with countries increasingly building solar and wind projects to fill their energy needs. This is a long-term trend that will likely last for decades as clean energy slowly displaces carbon fuels like oil and natural gas.That provides a huge runway for growth for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC), both of which offer well above-market dividend yields.The first thing to note about Hannon Armstrong is that it is a real estate investment trust (REIT). And, on top of that, it is a mortgage REIT, which is an even more specialized niche in the real estate sector. What's important here is that Hannon Armstrong's loans are backed by clean energy assets like solar, wind, and storage. It has a 3.9% dividend yield at a time when the S&P 500 index's yield is a scant 1.4%.Continue reading