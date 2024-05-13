|
13.05.2024 15:00:00
2 Revolutionary Growth Stocks to Buy in the 2024 Bull Market
If you're excited about the possibilities that the new bull market could present, you're not alone. While bear markets tend to occur every several years, on average, bull markets generally happen more often and last longer.The stock market is cyclical, and if you're going to invest in stocks for any meaningful duration, you will likely experience that reality multiple times. However, if you're investing both when stocks are up and down, you won't be trying to time the highs and lows of the market and can instead ensure that you're consistently adding cash to wonderful businesses.If you're looking for revolutionary businesses to add to your portfolio, here are two no-brainer stocks you may want to scoop up in the near future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!