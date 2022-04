2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is down about 20% from its all-time high, and many other stocks have fallen even farther, some dipping more than 40% or 50% from their highs. With this, many investors are seeing all beaten-down stocks as buying opportunities. However, just because a stock has fallen sharply from its all-time high does not mean that it is trading at a bargain. There are still plenty of cash-burning companies that have taken a tumble over the past year, yet still trade at high multiples.Not all companies are screaming bargains right now , but there are a select few high-quality companies that have caught my eye. Both Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are expanding rapidly while maintaining their competitive edge, and each company's valuation has fallen to a bargain price. Because of this, I think it would be smart to invest in these businesses right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading