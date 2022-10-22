|
22.10.2022 15:30:00
2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's been a challenging year for stock market investors, with the S&P 500 down more than 23% year to date. But many well-known stocks are faring even worse and, as a result, look incredibly cheap compared to previous highs.With that in mind, here are two beaten-down stocks that could reward investors for years to come.Similar to the S&P 500's performance, Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) stock is down about 28% year to date. But there is optimism for the world's second-largest hardware chain in the United States.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!