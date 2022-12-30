|
2 Rising Stocks on the Market's Last Day of 2022
2022 has been a lousy year for most investors, and the last trading day of the year didn't look like it would end on a positive note. Futures contracts on major stock market indexes were down across the board on Friday morning, capping the worst annual performance for stocks in a long time.Even amid the gloomy market environment, though, some companies announced good news that lifted their shares. Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) and Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) were both on the rise early Friday, as both companies said that they now appear able to move forward with some promising opportunities in their respective businesses.Shaw Communications shares rose nearly 10% in premarket trading on Friday morning. The Canadian telecommunications company has been waiting for word from regulators about a key deal, and Shaw got the news it wanted in order to move forward.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
