2 Risks Investors Should Know Before Buying Pinduoduo Stock

The up-and-coming Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) has caught investors' attention recently. It delivered a solid financial performance in the last few quarters, and its cross-border e-commerce marketplace Temu has captured the mindshare of millions of overseas consumers.Pinduoduo's stock price is up by more than 50% in the last 12 months and investors are optimistic that the momentum could continue in 2024. Still, there are always risks when investing in any company. Here are two critical aspects that investors should be aware of before rushing to buy this stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel