|
13.09.2022 12:46:00
2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash
Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. While they can always raise money through debt or by issuing more shares, neither option is particularly attractive to shareholders as the former leads to rising costs while the latter causes dilution. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). These are both stocks investors need to be very careful with as they require a high risk tolerance.In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions. And while the news is promising, the market for the treatment isn't terribly large, with Bluebird estimating that there are between 1,300 and 1,500 people in the U.S. with this specific condition that could benefit from the treatment. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|19,74
|-5,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.