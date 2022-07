2 Risky Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When stocks tumble, it can be a buying opportunity. But that's not always the case. Last year, meme stocks rose to ridiculous valuations. Many stocks are now plummeting back to Earth. In some cases, there are some very valid reasons for the declines, and investors shouldn't be buying these stocks, even at drastically reduced prices. A couple of examples of troubled businesses that investors should be wary of include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both of these stocks have fallen more than 45% just this year alone. And I'm not optimistic that either will recover anytime soon.Cannabis producer Sundial Growers was a popular meme stock a year ago. Today, it's a business undergoing a significant transformation that may or may not pan out. It has acquired retail businesses and has suggested that spinoffs may be a possibility.