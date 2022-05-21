|
2 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks
Robinhood stocks are the shares most widely held among brokerage accounts with Robinhood Markets. The trading platform provides a list of the top 100 for all to see. And two stocks in the top 100 list are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).The user base on Robinhood skews younger and is often criticized by investors with more experience. However, I applaud a trait I've observed with these more novice investors: Robinhood investors tend to stick with stocks even when they're down. Take Airbnb and Zoom as prime examples. These two stocks are off 47% and 79%, respectively, from their all-time highs. And yet they remain among the top-100-held stocks on Robinhood.Holding or adding to losing companies is a disastrous long-term strategy. But holding good companies through market volatility is necessary for all successful buy-and-hold investors. In my opinion, Airbnb and Zoom are such companies, worthy of a continued place in a diversified portfolio. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
