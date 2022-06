2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There was a time not too long ago when millionaire investors and relatively small (and often new) investors were interested in decidedly different stocks. The former group tended to pick more established, less risky names, while the latter often made their foray into the market with more speculative trades.Gradually over the course of the past few years, though, these two camps have gotten on the same page with many of their picks. The credit goes to the new and smaller investors, who -- empowered by more trading tools and technology -- are stepping into stocks with staying power, some using the online trading platform Robinhood Markets.Here's a closer look at two stocks that are as appealing to millionaires as they are to small investors using Robinhood.Continue reading