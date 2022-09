2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Robinhood investors got a somewhat undeserved bad rap during 2021's meme stock mania.Sure, some investors on the platform did nothing more than blindly chase the next big meme, but in looking at the most widely held stocks on the platform, there are plenty of sensible holdings there. The top holdings don't look radically different from the holdings of top investment managers and mutual funds, and skew heavily toward large-cap consumer and tech stocks.Robinhood itself gave credence to this idea in a recent blog post introducing its new Robinhood Investor Index, writing that "contrary to what might have been heard in the news, our customers are similar to the OGs [i.e., respected professionals] of investing. That is, they invest in what they know, understand and believe in for the long-term." Continue reading