01.05.2023 17:33:27
2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential
With its commission-free trading and simplified investment experience, Robinhood Markets emerged over the past several years as a game-changing investment platform for retail investors. One of the services Robinhood offers is a regularly updated list of the top 100 stock holdings of its millions of users. This list provides some insight into what stocks retail investors are buying the most in any given month.While this list includes some stocks that are speculative trades in whatever meme is popular at the moment, many of the most popular stocks among Robinhood users are in quality companies with solid growth prospects. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are popular stocks on the list that also have serious market-beating potential. These two tech giants are excellent cash-flow producers looking to capitalize on an industry that could be worth $13 trillion by 2030. Let's find out a bit more about these two market-beaters.Meta Platforms is known for its popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company is the second-largest digital advertiser by revenue in the U.S., trailing only Alphabet's Google. In the first quarter, it had over 3.8 billion monthly active users across its family of apps.Continue reading
