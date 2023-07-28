|
28.07.2023 15:14:00
2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential
Robinhood Markets, the online broker that's grown in popularity thanks to its commission-free and easy-to-use stock trading platform, publishes the top 100 most-held stocks on its site through the Robinhood Investor index. While picking stocks based solely on their popularity is far from a perfect investing strategy, the list can serve as a good hunting ground for potential market-beating companies. And Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) are two examples of just that.The world's largest e-commerce company has had a rough go of it over the last few years. After investing heavily in new staff and extra fulfillment infrastructure to match the pandemic-driven demand for online shopping, the company has struggled to generate consistent profits due to excess capacity. Management has attempted to address this problem through various cost-cutting initiatives including layoffs in certain divisions like Alexa and Luna, the company's cloud gaming platform. But despite the bad news capturing most of the headlines and even leading to a 30% decline in the stock price from recent highs, the company has been quietly taking steps to grow its bottom line while also solidifying its already impressive moat. Throughout 2021 and 2022, Amazon invested roughly $125 billion in capital expenditures with much of those dollars going toward the continued buildout of its fulfillment network. While this left the company with too much space in the short term, it also helped advance Amazon's already unbeatable delivery times, making it pretty much impossible for other e-commerce sites to compete with. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Robinhood
|11,12
|-3,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.