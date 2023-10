2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

Retail investor-focused trading platform Robinhood Markets actually offers some excellent insight into its users if you know where to look. For example, it keeps a running list of the most popular holdings among its users, providing some clues to what's potentially hot and what's not.To be clear, this list doesn't necessarily mean what's popular is a good investment idea, but it can be a great starting point for the retail investor to turn over rocks and see where the real winners might be hiding. I did some rock-turning while looking through Robinhood 's list recently and stumbled across two well-known stocks with market-beating potential.Here is a household name with rebound potential and a popular transportation service that could begin delivering outsize returns for all investors, not just those trading on the Robinhood platform.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel