2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

The Robinhood trading platform helped introduce fee-free trading when it debuted in 2015, and the platform remains popular because of its easy-to-use app that even allows investors to buy fractional shares. That has allowed people who don't have a lot of capital the chance to invest in blue-chip companies that might otherwise be trading at per-share prices that are too high for them.The platform has also been blamed for the rise of meme stocks. And another big shortcoming is that it doesn't offer investors the ability to buy mutual funds or individual bonds.The Robinhood 100 list -- which features the most widely owned stocks in its members' portfolios -- doesn't always have all the best stocks to invest in, but they are certainly popular ones.