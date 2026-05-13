The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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13.05.2026 17:45:00
2 Robotaxi Stocks to Buy Before the Market Catches On
One of the biggest growth opportunities in history is now upon us. Thanks to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, autonomous driving is quickly becoming a reality. A growing number of industry experts believe this will be a multitrillion-dollar opportunity. But here's the thing: The first autonomous driving market won't be private cars. Instead, investors should be paying attention to robotaxis. And there are two stocks in particular ready to benefit from this nascent market.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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