2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks are an equity class for all seasons. Speaking to this point, several blue chip dividend stocks have not only weathered the broad downturn among U.S. equities this year, but they have even generated substantial gains for investors in 2022.Top-tier pharmaceutical stocks, in particular, have been a safe haven for risk-averse investors lately. Two prime examples are the biopharmaceutical heavyweights Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading