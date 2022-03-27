|
27.03.2022 14:13:00
2 SaaS Growth Stocks Worth Buying on the Dip
Long-term investors would be familiar with the wild ups and downs in the stock market. It doesn't rise in a straight line, and in fact corrections often occur every two years. Given enough time, history is proof the market always heads north eventually. Therefore when the market dips, it can be a great time to add to your stock portfolio with a multiyear time horizon. Right now, the Nasdaq 100 technology index has declined 10% year to date, but many individual stocks are sitting at much steeper discounts. These two software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies operate highly innovative business models with strong growth rates, so it might be a good idea to pick them up while they're on sale. Continue reading
