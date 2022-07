2 Safe Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices plunged in 2020, with West Texas Intermediate crude actually falling below zero for a brief moment. Since that point, oil prices have rallied strongly, and even after pulling back from this year's highs, they now sit just under $100 per barrel.That's one wild roller-coaster ride. But if you're drawn to the energy industry for its passive income opportunities, you can invest without having to take on so much uncertainty. Here's why dividend investors looking at energy stocks will probably prefer Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).The volatility that energy investors have had to deal with lately is hard to overstate. ExxonMobil saw its profit of $2.25 per share in 2019 turn to a loss of $0.33 per share in 2020 as pandemic shutdowns meant reduced oil demand and plunging oil prices. While the oil giant's profits bounced back strongly to $5.38 per share in 2021, that jump only further highlights the volatility inherent in the commodity-driven energy sector.Continue reading