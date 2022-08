2 Safe Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even after the stock market's rally the past few weeks, 2022 has been a horrible year for most investors. And it's quite possible things could take a turn for the worse again. Inflation is at 40-year highs, gasoline prices are still well above $4 per gallon, the housing market is starting to fall, supply chains remain snarled, and inventory levels remain high. The U.S. economy has contracted for two consecutive quarters (the commonly accepted -- though unofficial -- definition of a recession).Smart investors want to play it safe. That means seeking out dividend stocks, which tend to outperform stocks that don't pay a dividend even when the market isn't in turmoil. Yet in the short term, even the best stocks can lag behind, which gives investors a great opportunity to pick up shares of a quality company at a discount.The following pair of safe dividend-paying stocks have been left behind by the market, performing even worse than the broad index. It's a unique chance to buy them and realize the long-term gains they'll eventually generate, while enjoying a steady stream of income in the meantime.Continue reading