12.10.2022 16:07:00
2 Safe Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now
If you're a retiree, now can be an understandably scary time to be holding onto stocks. With the S&P 500 plunging 24% so far this year and no end in sight to the turmoil in the markets, there aren't many safe havens out there.However, less-risky options to consider are blue-chip stocks that have strong fundamentals and also pay dividends. Two such examples are UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). For retirees, these could be among the best places to park your money right now.UnitedHealth is a top healthcare specialist that balances both growth and recurring income. The company is always aiming to get bigger and more diverse than it already is. Its core business involves providing health insurance, but it also has its Optum segment, which focuses on offering services. This includes delivering medication through OptumRx. Earlier this month, UnitedHealth closed on an $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, which is a health tech analytics company that will help the healthcare giant trim costs and become more efficient in its operations. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
