Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
28.03.2026 14:20:00
2 Safe Stocks to Buy in Times of Uncertainty
Uncertain times cause investors to panic and question investments that they don't know much about. Momentum stocks usually get crushed during these cycles. But allocating capital to reliable winners that will stay around for many years can help you ride through the turbulence.While some companies capitalize on short-term trends, others have been around for decades. These companies have deeply integrated themselves into how people consume and behave, giving them a lot of staying power. The two stocks below are some of your most reliable options in times of uncertainty.Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has been in business since 1962. It has also become a Dividend King, a company that has raised its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!