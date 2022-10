2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the S&P 500 index down over 22% year to date, it's been tricky finding companies outside the energy space that have beaten the market in 2022. According to Fidelity, every sector (excluding energy) is down so far this year, with the communication services, consumer discretionary, real estate, and tech sectors all down more than the market.Finding companies that are beating the benchmark might be challenging, but it's not impossible. Both Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Waste Management (NYSE: WM) have outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, providing safety during this time.If you're looking for safe stocks to invest in that could build wealth over the long haul while mitigating losses during bad times, these two are solid choices. Here's why.