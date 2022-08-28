|
28.08.2022 13:02:00
2 Safe Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets
One of the best ways to avoid financial risk in your life is to avoid debt. That's not always possible, given the cost of homes, cars, and education, but the less leverage you have, the more financial flexibility you will have. That same statement is true for companies. This is why ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have been able to navigate the energy patch while still rewarding investors with decades of annual dividend increases.Assume a company uses leverage to fund an acquisition. That debt shows up on its balance sheet, and the increased interest expense appears on the income statement. What happens if the purchase doesn't pan out as planned or the core business starts to falter? The answer is that the debt and interest expenses associated with the deal stick around while the top and bottom lines suffer. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede und Sorgen um EZB: ATX deutlich schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen geben nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenstart mit Abschlägen erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte sich deutlich schwächer präsentieren. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart abwärts.