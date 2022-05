2 Scorching-Hot Deals to Buy in the Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bear market can create panic in the markets. And that's certainly happening on the Nasdaq, where the index has fallen 28% year to date. That's even worse than the S&P 500's decline of 18%. Investors may be worried that the bearishness could persist and that stock prices may continue to fall even further in the weeks and months ahead.But if you're a long-term investor, now may be an optimal time to load up on some hot deals. A couple of stocks that look cheap at their current valuations include Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading