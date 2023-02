2 SECURE 2.0 Act Rule Changes Every Roth 401(k) Owner Must Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Roth 401(k)s were intended to give workers the best of both worlds. They offer the high contribution limits and employer match of a 401(k) with the tax-free withdrawals of a Roth IRA. But as a trade-off, Roth 401(k) savers have had to contend with some annoying tax rules that Roth IRA owners don't deal with.Fortunately, the passage of the SECURE 2.0 Act at the end of 2022 has changed that. Here are the two biggest changes that should make your Roth 401(k) a lot better in years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading