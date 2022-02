2 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Buying a stock for the long-term means having a lot of faith in the company's market position, management, and end-market prospects. On all three counts, I think building products company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) and tool maker Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) are strong candidates to consider adding to your portfolio.Moreover, these two stocks have declined in price in 2022, which only makes them look to me like even better bargains. This company manufactures building products in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, fire and safety, and building controls niches. However, the real excitement is around its OpenBlue software platform and digital capability.Continue reading