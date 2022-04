2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2022 (and Beyond)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you invested in the benchmark S&P 500 stock market index five years ago and held on until today, you would have nearly doubled your money with a return of 92%. While that's perfectly respectable, it's trounced by the gains in the technology-centric Nasdaq 100 index, which has risen 174% over the same period. But one industry in particular has crushed both of those widely followed benchmarks. The semiconductor sector, represented by the iShares semiconductor ETF, has gained 260% over the past five years. It's a reflection of the importance advanced computer chips (semiconductors) have in the technologies that power our everyday lives. From computers to phones to electric vehicles, chips are a critical component, and the industry's growth might just be getting started. These two stocks could be among the biggest winners.