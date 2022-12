2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductors are the advanced computer chips that power our everyday electronics, though their list of applications is rapidly growing. Household items are increasingly intelligent -- even modern refrigerators need computing power -- but some of the greatest future demand for chips is likely to come from technologies associated with electric vehicles and data centers. Two of the leading chipmakers in those fields are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). They continue to fight for their slice of a semiconductor industry that could exceed $1.5 trillion in annual value over the next decade -- a big opportunity for investors. However, the value of Nvidia and AMD shares have declined by 44% and 54% from their all-time highs, respectively, amid this year's economic downturn, paired with a series of industry-specific challenges like an oversupply of chips. But here's why those share price dips are worth buying. Continue reading