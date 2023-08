2 Semiconductor Stocks Set for Next-Level Growth Thanks to AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been powering strong gains for the stock market this year, and some analysts believe that the AI -driven run is just getting started. But while much of the excitement surrounding this hot new tech trend naturally centers around software, the AI revolution wouldn't be possible without semiconductors.Two Motley Fool contributors were asked to offer analysis on top semiconductor companies for new growth phases thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. Here's what they had to say.Parkev Tatevosian: Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) saw a slowdown in its expansion in 2023 as two primary sources that use its graphic processing units (cryptocurrency mining and personal computers) dealt with reduced consumer demand. Despite that slowdown, Nvidia forecast a return to outsized growth in the next quarter as demand driven by the rising interest in artificial intelligence is boosting its prospects. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel