|
02.04.2023 14:54:00
2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Join Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club
The first billion-dollar company was formed in 1901, and over the following 117 years, the industries that created the most value in the stock market transitioned between steel, car manufacturing, industrial products, and technology.That brings us to 2018 when tech giant Apple became the first company in the world to amass a $1 trillion market capitalization. In the years since, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet have joined Apple with $1 trillion valuations of their own.If history is any guide, we might be more than a century away from the world's first quadrillion-dollar company! Plus, it's almost impossible to know what undiscovered industries could drive that value creation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!