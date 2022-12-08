|
08.12.2022 11:39:00
2 Sensational Growth Stocks Set to Surge 92% to 111% According to Wall Street
It's well documented that the best way to generate wealth over the long term is investing in the best stocks you can find and holding for years or even decades. That said, investing isn't necessarily for the faint of heart -- and 2022 has been a great example of that simple truth. Over the preceding 12 months, the Nasdaq Composite has been battered, down 29% from its high reached late last year, falling victim to the latest bear market.That said, seasoned investors are well aware that with this economic cloud comes a silver lining: Historically speaking, good and bad stocks alike fall in tandem during a downturn. What results are some of the most compelling opportunities that many will see in their lifetimes, at least for investors with the resources and fortitude to ride out the gut-wrenching volatility.In fact, Wall Street is surprisingly optimistic about the prospects of a couple of former high-flying growth stocks. Here are two contenders set to soar 92% to 111% over the coming 12 months, according to Wall Street.Continue reading
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
