|
02.07.2022 17:45:00
2 Sensational Summer Stocks to Buy Now
The coronavirus pandemic forced people to spend much more time at home than they would like to over the last couple of years. Thankfully, the world has progressed against COVID-19, making people feel safer leaving their homes more often. Folks are now preferring to spend their dollars on away-from-home experiences like taking a trip to a Disney (NYSE: DIS) theme park or booking a getaway on Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Fortunately, it's not too late for investors to add these sensational stocks to their portfolios. The Disney segment that includes its theme parks has been thriving for a few quarters now. In its most recent quarter, which ended on April 2, revenue more than doubled year over year to $6.6 billion. Disney highlighted that consumer spending at the theme parks is up 40% compared to the same quarter in 2019, before the outbreak. It's great news for Disney that guest spending is surging even before the popular summer season. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!