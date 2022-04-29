|
2 Shocking Dow Charts That Illustrate the Power of Long-Term Investing
The dream for many investors is to find companies they can buy and hold for 30 years or longer. The ability to compound gains over time is a powerful concept that can lead to life-changing wealth. The effect is amplified with steady savings paired with long-term investing.Let's take a look at 15 stocks that are currently in the Dow Jones Industrial Average or were in the Dow for the majority of the last 15 years and look at their gains over time. Through this exercise, you may be surprised to learn which companies have outperformed or underperformed the S&P 500 over the last 30 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
