|
22.03.2022 19:42:00
2 Signs Investors Are Regaining Their Confidence in the Stock Market
The stock market continued its recovery on Tuesday, with solid gains that suggested investors have gotten past all the uncertainty that has hit Wall Street recently. There hasn't been much resolution to all the headwinds buffeting the business world, but market participants nevertheless seem to believe that the bear market in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and corrections in other indexes have been overblown.As of 1:30 p.m. ET today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had risen 260 points to 34,831. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 44 points to 4,333, while the Nasdaq had gained 220 points to 14,058.A couple of stocks stood out as showing new signs of investor enthusiasm from a couple of different angles. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) moved sharply higher, showing renewed interest in Chinese stocks. Meanwhile, GameStop (NYSE: GME) posted a massive advance in a victory for meme stocks. Below, we'll look more closely at the latest from both of these companies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!