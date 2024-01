2 Signs Point to a Booming Stock Market in 2024 With Another Potentially Signaling a Crash. Here's Which Ones Are Useful -- and Useless.

Humans have looked to patterns to try to discern what the future holds for thousands of years. Studying the positions of planets and stars and reading tea leaves are a couple of notable examples.Don't think this is a practice limited to eons ago, though. Some investors still think that historical patterns and trends can be used to predict how stocks will perform going forward. Two such examples point to a booming stock market in 2024 with another potentially signaling a crash. Here's which ones are useful -- and useless -- to investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel