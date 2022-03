2 Signs You Actually Shouldn't Save for Retirement This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirement is the most expensive financial goal most of us will ever have, so it makes sense to start saving for it as early as possible. But there are a few financial goals that should be higher up on your priority list. If either of the following things apply to you, you should definitely hold off on retirement savings until you have these other tasks under control.An emergency fund is your safety net for unexpected expenses. Building one should be everyone's top financial goal because without it, you could find yourself in debt if you lose your job unexpectedly or end up with a costly emergency room bill. And if you wind up in debt, that can make it challenging to cover your basic living expenses, let alone save for retirement.Image source: Getty Images.